Family reunification
Karner wants DNA tests for every second asylum seeker
The announced tightening of family reunification will come into force next week (see video above). Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) wants to increase DNA tests from the current one to around 50 percent. This affects spouses and underage children.
If there are doubts about the authenticity of documents, the family members of asylum seekers must take a DNA test in the country of origin in front of Austrian embassy staff. A visa will only be issued once a positive probability prognosis has been made. After entering the country and applying for asylum in Austria, the documents are to be checked again.
Reimbursement of the costs
Applicants must initially bear the costs of around 250 euros themselves. However, if the result of the DNA test is positive, they should be able to get the money back. In addition, more documents will be required for family reunification, including birth and marriage certificates as well as passports.
"We are making a plan square," said Karner at a press conference on Friday. Nehammer's order will be implemented. The Minister of the Interior would also like to see further tightening - according to him, the age of spouses should be raised to 21, as in Sweden. He also wants economic self-sufficiency to be a prerequisite for family reunification from day one.
FPÖ: "Combating symptoms"
As a decree from the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is sufficient in this case, neither the Greens nor the opposition had to agree. They have now criticized the new regulations once again. The FPÖ spoke of "combating symptoms", which would not change much, and pointed out that there were already thousands of "asylum seekers" in the country.
SPÖ integration spokesman Christian Oxonitisch said that the real difficulties were not being addressed. NEOS asylum spokesperson Stephanie Krisper argued similarly. There are problems with basic care, integration and the deportation of asylum seekers with legally binding negative decisions.
Karner, on the other hand, is convinced of his asylum policy. "(...) The smugglers are giving Austria a wide berth."
