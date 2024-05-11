WAC and the dance on the razor’s edge

It's clear to everyone that Baumgartner & Co. don't have to take too much credit for last week's lucky 1-0 win at Altach (who have won just two of their last 22 games and are winless in seven home games! And yet the only second "three-pointer" was a kind of liberating blow, and the good Vienna record also gives hope. They have not conceded a goal in their last two games: on November 13, 2022, Ballo scored the late 1:0 (three weeks later, by the way, Schmid was history for the Violets!), this season there was a 0:0 on August 20, 2023.