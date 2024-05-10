First reactions
“Great loss”: Reactions to Thiem’s retirement
It's now official: Dominic Thiem will end his career in the fall. The 2020 US Open winner made the announcement on Friday. The reactions were not long in coming.
Thiem's announcement will provoke quite a few reactions over the next few days - and not just in the international tennis world. World number one Novak Djokovic had already had nothing but positive things to say on Wednesday about the "dominator", who he had beaten "only" seven times in twelve duels. "A great person, someone who has very good manners and good values. He always showed respect on the court and always took the time to say hello. I really like Dominic."
At Roland Garros, the response to X was "congratulations on a wonderful career and enjoy your last season on the tour". At the Grand Slam in Paris, Thiem had reached the semi-finals twice and the final twice before winning the Major title in New York. The Lichtenwörth native also reached the final at the Australian Open. At the home tournaments in Kitzbühel and Vienna, the former world number three secured the winner's trophy on both occasions.
"Stars come and go"
The International Tennis Federation (ITF) said "You will be missed". The Czech top player Karolina Muchova recalled the circumstances of Thiem's Grand Slam triumph in front of empty stands in Flushing Meadows: "It's sad that he won his only Slam during the Covid period and nobody was there."
Austrian politicians also had their say, such as Karl Nehammer (ÖVP): "A great athlete is leaving the international tennis stage. Dominic Thiem has achieved a lot for his sport and for Austria, I have the greatest respect for his extraordinary career. All the best for the future and for life after sport!" wrote the Federal Chancellor. Sports Minister Werner Kogler (Greens): "Thank you for so many sporting heroics and inspiring moments."
Thiem's former manager Herwig Straka can prepare himself for the fact that, as Vienna Tournament Director, he will be able to give Thiem a big stage for the showdown. "Of course it's a big loss for tennis. But this is about him," said the Styrian in the Tiroler Tageszeitung newspaper on Friday. "The public has no right to say whether he is allowed to do this or not. Stars come and go, we have to adapt. But it will be really difficult for him, he did this every day for 20 years of his life."
"For me, Dominic was better than Thomas Muster. He didn't win as many tournaments and was never number one, but he had a much tougher time with Federer, Djokovic, Nadal and Murray. What's more, unlike Muster, he also reached three Grand Slam finals," Günter Bresnik, his coach of many years, told the "Kleine Zeitung" newspaper.
