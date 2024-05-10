“Great loss”: Reactions to Thiem’s retirement

Thiem's former manager Herwig Straka can prepare himself for the fact that, as Vienna Tournament Director, he will be able to give Thiem a big stage for the showdown. "Of course it's a big loss for tennis. But this is about him," said the Styrian in the Tiroler Tageszeitung newspaper on Friday. "The public has no right to say whether he is allowed to do this or not. Stars come and go, we have to adapt. But it will be really difficult for him, he did this every day for 20 years of his life."