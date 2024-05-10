"Missed the target"
Apple catches a shitstorm with iPad ad
Apple has hit a nerve with an advertising clip for its new iPad model - but not in the way the company had hoped. There was a lot of criticism on the Internet, and Apple almost caught a shitstorm.
The US company apologized and now does not want to show the video on television. The clip was actually intended to emphasize the robustness of the Pro model of the tablet series: Musical instruments such as a trumpet and a piano are crushed in a press. Then the press opens up again - an iPad lies inside.
However, many viewers were outraged by the destruction, even though it appeared to be computer-generated. There was widespread criticism in online networks that the video crushed the tools of creativity. Actor Hugh Grant complained on the online platform X about the "destruction of the human experience" by Silicon Valley.
"We missed the mark"
Apple apologized and said it would refrain from airing the commercial on television. It is important for the company to design products for creative people, Apple manager Tor Myhren told the advertising trade journal "Ad Age" on Thursday. "We missed the mark with this video and we're sorry."
CEO Tim Cook published the video on X on Tuesday at the presentation of the new iPad models - as reported by krone.at - and wrote: "Imagine all the things it will be used to create."
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.