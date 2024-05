Schwärzler and Melzer reach the quarter-finals

On Thursday, the 18-year-old Schwärzler beat the Spaniard of the same age Martin Landaluce 6:4, 6:2 in the round of 16. Melzer eliminated the Argentinian Roman Andres Burruchaga, seeded number two, 6:4,6:4 in front of 600 spectators. Filip Misolic was the first red-white-red professional to make it into the top eight on Wednesday.