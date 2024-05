Sturm in “good talks” with key players

Champions League as an incentive

Winning the title, which would secure a ticket to the CL group stage, would also provide additional clarity for the contract talks. "We'll have to wait and see how the league turns out," emphasized Schicker. "We are in ongoing, good and very open talks with the players whose contracts are expiring. The fact is that they have not yet signed elsewhere. If we achieve great things, we will try to keep the players. And the Champions League would be something big."