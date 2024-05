Choirs made Salzburg’s old town resound

In the evening, dozens of adult choirs from all districts performed their skills free of charge. These included award-winning ensembles such as the "Naked Notes" from Seekirchen. The 20 singers took second place in the "Popular Choral Music and Jazz" category at the international choir competition in Bad Ischl at the end of April. Those interested in singing can rehearse themselves: Many choirs are opening their doors for "taster sessions" over the next few weeks.