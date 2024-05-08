Vorteilswelt
Hours before the game

It’s crazy what’s going on on Madrid’s streets

Nachrichten
08.05.2024 18:57

It almost gives the impression that Real have already won the Champions League. Yet hours before the game, the team bus simply drove towards the stadium. And the fans went crazy.

comment0 Kommentare

The term "euphoria" should probably be redefined when looking at these pictures. With two and a half hours to go until kick-off, the team bus is approaching the stadium - and the streets of Madrid are buzzing in the early hours of Wednesday evening. So it can't be down to a lack of motivation from the fans if Real don't succeed against Bayern today. See for yourself with these Twitter snippets:

Messi insults
It's crazy how the fans are already euhporized hours before kick-off. How else do Real Madrid supporters get in the mood for the big semi-final second leg? For example, by insulting Lionel Messi (even though he has nothing to do with today's game):

"Let's go Bayern, fight and win!"
Bayern fans have also already boarded the city and are trying to mark their territory acoustically: "Let's go, Bayern, fight and win!"

In any case, the venerable Santiago Bernabeu stadium has been spruced up and is resplendent in a festive splendor befitting the occasion:

FC Bayern, or at least the club's social media department, went on a tour of Madrid in the afternoon - and provided the following impressions:

Hopefully the atmosphere in the city will carry over into the stadium - and the game. Then it'll be a real cracker.

Kick-off is at 9pm and we'll be reporting live on krone.at/sport.

Kommentare
