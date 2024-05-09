Barracks commander counters criticism of the weight room

"Can't do everything at the same time!"

Now someone who must know the situation on the ground has spoken out - after all, he is the commander here. In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, Brigadier Reinhard Kraft doesn't want to be talked down about the "temporary solution": "We've renewed the floors and repainted them. Many comrades like to train here after duty hours," he says, summarizing the situation. There are also extensive outdoor facilities, and the service ID card is also recognized as an admission ticket to the indoor swimming pool in Tulln.