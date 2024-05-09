Soldier's gym
Barracks commander counters criticism of the weight room
The army is investing almost 180 million euros in the country's largest airbase. Following the demolition of the sports hall, the soldiers still have to train in alternative quarters. The "Krone" spoke to the commander of the barracks about this.
The "Leonardos" are approaching. While the first helicopters have already landed in Langenlebarn, the squadron is set to grow to 24 by 2028. And so much technology needs space. As reported, the old sports hall was demolished and a simulator for pilot training was built in its place. The soldiers had to move into a garage for training, which caused criticism and even resulted in a parliamentary question from the Freedom Party to ÖVP Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner.
"Can't do everything at the same time!"
Now someone who must know the situation on the ground has spoken out - after all, he is the commander here. In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, Brigadier Reinhard Kraft doesn't want to be talked down about the "temporary solution": "We've renewed the floors and repainted them. Many comrades like to train here after duty hours," he says, summarizing the situation. There are also extensive outdoor facilities, and the service ID card is also recognized as an admission ticket to the indoor swimming pool in Tulln.
Of course, the head of the barracks would also have preferred a new sports hall to be built right away. "But we can't do everything at the same time," says the brigadier. The expansion into a helicopter, drone and reconnaissance hub for the army will cost around 180 million euros. More than has been invested in the base over the past 30 years.
