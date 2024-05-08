Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Shoot us in the knee

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
08.05.2024 14:36

BMW boss Oliver Zipse warns against undesirable side effects of the introduction of punitive tariffs on Chinese cars in the European Union. If anti-dumping duties are actually imposed, this will harm German industry much more than the other way around.

comment0 Kommentare

"When you see that more than half of Chinese imports from China to Europe come from non-Chinese manufacturers, namely German manufacturers, then you can see how quickly you can shoot yourself in the foot," he said on Wednesday at the presentation of the quarterly figures.

Germans import from China themselves
BMW imports the electric version of the Mini and the iX3 to Europe from China, for example, while Volkswagen produces the Cupra electric SUV Tavascan in the People's Republic for the global market. The EU Commission is currently investigating anti-dumping duties on electric cars from China. Although the results of the investigation are not expected until November, the EU could impose provisional duties as early as July.

"We do not believe that our industry needs protection," said Zipse in an interview with analysts. BMW and other car manufacturers are dependent on China, not only because the People's Republic is now the most important single market for many, but also because of the necessary raw materials. "There is not a single car in the EU without parts from China." This is particularly true for electric cars.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf