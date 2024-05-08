Shoot us in the knee
BMW boss Oliver Zipse warns against undesirable side effects of the introduction of punitive tariffs on Chinese cars in the European Union. If anti-dumping duties are actually imposed, this will harm German industry much more than the other way around.
"When you see that more than half of Chinese imports from China to Europe come from non-Chinese manufacturers, namely German manufacturers, then you can see how quickly you can shoot yourself in the foot," he said on Wednesday at the presentation of the quarterly figures.
Germans import from China themselves
BMW imports the electric version of the Mini and the iX3 to Europe from China, for example, while Volkswagen produces the Cupra electric SUV Tavascan in the People's Republic for the global market. The EU Commission is currently investigating anti-dumping duties on electric cars from China. Although the results of the investigation are not expected until November, the EU could impose provisional duties as early as July.
"We do not believe that our industry needs protection," said Zipse in an interview with analysts. BMW and other car manufacturers are dependent on China, not only because the People's Republic is now the most important single market for many, but also because of the necessary raw materials. "There is not a single car in the EU without parts from China." This is particularly true for electric cars.
