A “Bergla-Steig” to the picturesque Kraubatheck

The landscape of the market town of Kraubath is characterized by the wide valley floor of the Mur, numerous side valleys and wooded areas all around. Our hiking destination lies in the eastern foothills of the Seckauer Tauern: the Kraubatheck at 1475 meters in the middle of a large clearing and a summit cross at the edge of the forest. 200 years ago, the Kraubathgraben and the Kraubatheck were still intensively farmed, so that only a third of the area was forested - today, the proportion of forest is 90 percent.