Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

HIKING IN STYRIA

A “Bergla-Steig” to the picturesque Kraubatheck

Nachrichten
10.05.2024 11:00

A sunny forest walk with panoramic alpine pastures high above the Mur - secluded hiking in beautiful Upper Styria

comment0 Kommentare

The landscape of the market town of Kraubath is characterized by the wide valley floor of the Mur, numerous side valleys and wooded areas all around. Our hiking destination lies in the eastern foothills of the Seckauer Tauern: the Kraubatheck at 1475 meters in the middle of a large clearing and a summit cross at the edge of the forest. 200 years ago, the Kraubathgraben and the Kraubatheck were still intensively farmed, so that only a third of the area was forested - today, the proportion of forest is 90 percent.

Picturesque place for a short break (Bild: Weges)
Picturesque place for a short break
(Bild: Weges)

The hike takes us from the train station via the village center with its bakery, local shops and places to stop for refreshments into a densely wooded low mountain range landscape, which offers beautiful views of the Seetal Alps, the Gleinalpe and the broad Mur Valley through numerous alpine pastures and clearings. Conclusion: a hike that will gladly be repeated.

We start at the train station (586 m) and walk straight over the railroad bridge into the center of Kraubath. Via the village street we reach a large turning point, where we continue uphill on a gravel road for approx. 1.4 km.

The hiking pros from the "Kronen Zeitung" newspaper (Bild: Weges)
The hiking pros from the "Kronen Zeitung" newspaper
(Bild: Weges)

In a bend to the right, we see the start of the hiking trail. The trail leads continuously uphill through the forest, crosses forest roads and touches the Moderalm. We then hike through the Hoferalm and continue along the forest road to the hiking trail junction.

Here it goes to the Kraubatheck (Bild: Weges)
Here it goes to the Kraubatheck
(Bild: Weges)

We opt for the more leisurely and scenic ascent via the Stegmoaralm (trail no. 5). We follow the forest road to the hunting lodge or turn right shortly before it and reach the Kraubatheck (1475 m) a little later.

DATA & FACTS

  • Hiking data: 16 km / 900 m / walking time approx. 5.30 h.
  • Requirements: on asphalt and gravel roads to the start of the hiking trail; through the forest on paths and gravel roads.
  • Signposting system: Trail 4 or 5; red-white-red markings and wooden signposts available; a GPX track is an advantage.
  • Starting point: Kraubath an der Mur train station.
  • Refreshment stops: Gasthaus Jagawirt, 0664/1359879; Pizzeria Kraubath, 0690/10295537.
  • Local suppliers: Gruber bakery, 03832/2247, Nah & Frisch Genewein, 03832/2611.
  • Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, 0650/2611119, weg-es.at, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.

The way back is via the ascent route or alternatively via the steeper trail 4.

Elisabeth Zienitzer
Elisabeth Zienitzer
Silvia Sarcletti
Silvia Sarcletti
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf