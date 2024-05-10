HIKING IN STYRIA
A “Bergla-Steig” to the picturesque Kraubatheck
A sunny forest walk with panoramic alpine pastures high above the Mur - secluded hiking in beautiful Upper Styria
The landscape of the market town of Kraubath is characterized by the wide valley floor of the Mur, numerous side valleys and wooded areas all around. Our hiking destination lies in the eastern foothills of the Seckauer Tauern: the Kraubatheck at 1475 meters in the middle of a large clearing and a summit cross at the edge of the forest. 200 years ago, the Kraubathgraben and the Kraubatheck were still intensively farmed, so that only a third of the area was forested - today, the proportion of forest is 90 percent.
The hike takes us from the train station via the village center with its bakery, local shops and places to stop for refreshments into a densely wooded low mountain range landscape, which offers beautiful views of the Seetal Alps, the Gleinalpe and the broad Mur Valley through numerous alpine pastures and clearings. Conclusion: a hike that will gladly be repeated.
We start at the train station (586 m) and walk straight over the railroad bridge into the center of Kraubath. Via the village street we reach a large turning point, where we continue uphill on a gravel road for approx. 1.4 km.
In a bend to the right, we see the start of the hiking trail. The trail leads continuously uphill through the forest, crosses forest roads and touches the Moderalm. We then hike through the Hoferalm and continue along the forest road to the hiking trail junction.
We opt for the more leisurely and scenic ascent via the Stegmoaralm (trail no. 5). We follow the forest road to the hunting lodge or turn right shortly before it and reach the Kraubatheck (1475 m) a little later.
DATA & FACTS
- Hiking data: 16 km / 900 m / walking time approx. 5.30 h.
- Requirements: on asphalt and gravel roads to the start of the hiking trail; through the forest on paths and gravel roads.
- Signposting system: Trail 4 or 5; red-white-red markings and wooden signposts available; a GPX track is an advantage.
- Starting point: Kraubath an der Mur train station.
- Refreshment stops: Gasthaus Jagawirt, 0664/1359879; Pizzeria Kraubath, 0690/10295537.
- Local suppliers: Gruber bakery, 03832/2247, Nah & Frisch Genewein, 03832/2611.
- Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, 0650/2611119, weg-es.at, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.
The way back is via the ascent route or alternatively via the steeper trail 4.
