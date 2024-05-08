Bulls column
Salzburg don’t deserve the title either
Soccer champions FC Red Bull Salzburg have little chance of defending their Bundesliga title after their 2-0 defeat at Rapid. Too many players are pursuing their own interests and do not carry the club's crest in their hearts.
Anyone looking at this team immediately senses ...
... that there is a committed bunch on the pitch.
... that every player is prepared to make up for a mistake made by a colleague.
... that every tackle and running duel is a risk to the last shirt.
... that leaders lead the way in difficult phases and push the team forward.
... that the protagonists on the pitch have recognized the seriousness of the situation.
... that the will to win the league title could not be greater.
This team is SK Sturm Graz.
In the Styrian derby against Hartberg, the "Blackies" played more than 80 minutes outnumbered, but still managed to score an important goal.
Anyone looking at Salzburg's legs, however, senses ...
... that there is no team on the pitch, but (too) many individual fighters.
... that some still don't understand what's at stake.
... that the greed to bring the championship title to the Salzach again this season is simply not great enough.
... that some of the protagonists lack mentality and character.
... that some of them have already moved on to the next club.
... that there are players at work who don't have Salzburg in their hearts.
The Bulls were well informed about Sturm Graz's slip-up. They knew that they could have opened the door to the league title with a win. Frighteningly, they didn't even knock cautiously.
"When lads dream of the top, you have to work hard for it," explained goalkeeper Timo Horn, who deputized for regular goalkeeper Alexander Schlager and is expected to keep goal for the struggling serial champions in the remaining two games of the season on Sunday in Hartberg and next week at home against LASK.
What the German means by this is that many players dream of the next step in their careers without having made a lasting impression in Salzburg. Some players are obviously resting on their undisputed talent and lack the necessary will to win.
It says a lot when captain Andreas Ulmer, who was present in Vienna despite being injured, was the one, together with defensive boss Strahinja Pavlovic, who alerted his team-mates to go into the stands to thank the fans for their support.
Sporting director Bernhard Seonbuchner addressed a few urgent words to the team after the 2-0 defeat at Rapid. In view of the past few weeks, it is highly doubtful whether they were effective.
Interim coach Onur Cinel is - to put it bluntly - a poor dog. The 38-year-old tried to make a statement and gave Oumar Solet a forced break due to indiscipline, weak games and lacklustre training performances. He gave players a chance who had complained about too little playing time under his predecessor Gerhard Struber. It was no use.
The Bulls are facing their first title-less season in eleven years. However, the way the team is performing at the moment, they don't deserve the championship trophy.
