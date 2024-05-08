Salzburg don’t deserve the title either

... that there is no team on the pitch, but (too) many individual fighters.

... that some still don't understand what's at stake.

... that the greed to bring the championship title to the Salzach again this season is simply not great enough.

... that some of the protagonists lack mentality and character.

... that some of them have already moved on to the next club.

... that there are players at work who don't have Salzburg in their hearts.