Win tickets!

Be there live at the 4GameChangers Festival

Nachrichten
08.05.2024 10:20

The 4GameChangers Festival returns to the Marx Halle from May 14 to 16 with exceptional speakers and top live acts. Tickets for the event are in high demand, but with the "Krone" there is still a chance to be there live.

comment0 Kommentare

After inspiring personalities such as George and Amal Clooney (2022 and 2023), Hollywood actress Charlize Theron will be the 4GC Superstar Speaker in 2024. The 48-year-old is not only an Oscar winner, actress and producer, but also the founder of the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project.

(Bild: PaKuGraphy)
(Bild: PaKuGraphy)

Over three days from May 14 to 16, everything at the Marx Halle will revolve around the most important topics of the future, innovations and next gen. Three days full of top-class speakers, start-ups and international stars, as well as live acts and opinion leaders.

Hit giant Christina Stürmer sets the mood
In addition to numerous top speakers, there will also be cool musical entertainment. Led by hit giant Christina Stürmer, who has conquered millions of fans with her hit song "Ich lebe", other outstanding female artists will also ensure a great atmosphere, as the music line-up this year also consists almost entirely of female performers.

With "Ich lebe" and "Scherbenmeer", she sang her way into the hearts of many fans. Austro star Christina Stürmer will be performing at 4GameChangers on May 15. (Bild: Krone KREATIV/Ingo Pertramer, Monika Fellner)
With "Ich lebe" and "Scherbenmeer", she sang her way into the hearts of many fans. Austro star Christina Stürmer will be performing at 4GameChangers on May 15.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Ingo Pertramer, Monika Fellner)
Entertainer Laura Bilgeri (left) is looking forward to the festival. The young newcomer Esther Graf (center) is currently an integral part of the music market and will create a great atmosphere. German pop artist NESS (right) will also be rocking the stage. (Bild: Samantha Annis, Mike Palmowski, Martin Hintermayer)
Entertainer Laura Bilgeri (left) is looking forward to the festival. The young newcomer Esther Graf (center) is currently an integral part of the music market and will create a great atmosphere. German pop artist NESS (right) will also be rocking the stage.
(Bild: Samantha Annis, Mike Palmowski, Martin Hintermayer)

One thing is certain: The gathering in the Marx Halle will once again attract thousands. The festival runs from May 14 - 16 and will be broadcast jointly by ORF and the ProSiebenSat.1-PULS4 Group.

Tickets at: 4gamechangers.io/tickets

We are giving away 20x3 day tickets for the 4GameChangers Festival 2024 . Simply fill out the form below to take part. The closing date for entries is May 13, 2024.

