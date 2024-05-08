Female politicians attacked in Dresden and Berlin

Two attackers in attack in Dresden

The Green politician in Dresden - whose name the police initially refused to give - was pushed aside, insulted and threatened by a 34-year-old man on Tuesday evening, according to the Dresden police headquarters. He is also said to have torn down two election posters. A 24-year-old woman joined in and suddenly spat at the politician - who was accompanied by helpers and a film crew. The police confronted the two in the immediate vicinity. The 34-year-old German is being investigated for assault, threats, insults and damage to property and the 24-year-old German woman for assault.