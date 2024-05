Traiskirchen pulls the ripcord – Kleer has to go

"We have parted ways with coach Hans Kleer with immediate effect," said Traiskirchen boss Werner Trost on Tuesday, drawing an early line in the sand. Just the weekend before, the coach had announced that he would be leaving the Eastern League club at the end of the season. "Due to his statements in the newspaper, however, we wanted to end the collaboration earlier." Kleer criticized, for example, that the club had other or higher goals at the start of the Admira cooperation and that the club no longer needed a professional coach like him for the new ones. Trost: "We are and will remain a training club. I would still like to thank him, he has done a good job here for two years." Jochen Wöhrer is taking over on an interim basis for the second time.