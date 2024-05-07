Dispute over the naming of doped athletes

Sports minister has his hand over the members

And this does not include the USK, which does not have the necessary independence. The Minister of Sport can dismiss commission members prematurely and alone "for important reasons". "There is therefore no guarantee that the members of the USK are protected from external pressure that could cast doubt on their independence", the European Court of Justice stated in a press release. "An institution that is not independent violates the right of affected athletes to a fair trial", says lawyer Johannes Öhlböck, who is representing the athlete.