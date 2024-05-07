An "Alpine Gijon"?
Lustenau are afraid of cheats from Wattens
The fear of a collusion in the Bundesliga relegation battle is spreading at the bottom team from the Ländle! But WSG Tirol have absolutely no interest in sparing their supposed "friend" Altach on Saturday.
Relegation secured, mission accomplished, season over, pulse back to normal.
And in the remaining two games, it's all about the famous "golden pineapple" for WSG Tirol. That won't tempt anyone out from behind the Tyrolean tiled stove.
Think again!
The west derby on Saturday (17) at the Tivoli Stadium between Wattenern and Altach is a real excitement! At least in the Ländle. Because in the market town of Lustenau the fear of an "Alpine Gijon" is spreading.
Gijon - the synonym for soccer cheating at the expense of a third party. Because Austria and Germany entered into a kind of "non-aggression pact" in the 1982 World Cup match in Gijon, a 1:0 victory for Germany knocked the Algerians out of the World Cup.
Draw helps Altach
And now? If WSG and Altach draw on Sunday, sports director Roli Kirchler's team will be saved and Lustenau will be relegated.
It's clear that this is now popping up. But it's a fairytale. I want third place in the qualifying group - and for that we need two wins.
WSG-Trainer Thomas Silberberger
The bottom team, on the other hand, are dreaming of a win over Blau Weiß Linz and a defeat of Altach at the Tivoli - and then overtaking Altach with a three-pointer in the Vorarlberg derby a week later. Despite being five points behind with two rounds to go, Altach managed to avoid relegation two years ago with an incredible final against Admira.
SpongeBob gave a hint
The fear of cheating was fueled by the internet. Because a post was made last September after WSG's 3:2 win in Lustenau: SpongeBob with the WSG crest and his best friend Patrick Star with an Altach emblem. Meaning: "Best friends stick together"
"We are sportsmen"
WSG coach Thomas Silberberger shook his head in reaction: "That's from the fairytale category. I want to finish ninth, i.e. third in the qualifying group. And for that we need two more wins. That says it all."
Sporting director Stefan Köck also reacted with surprise: "We are sportsmen. And in sport, everyone is the architect of their own fortune."
This is the last straw for Austria Lustenau, who have just buckled.
