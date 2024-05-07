Strong! From junior to the ÖSV elite group

There have been changes in the WC4, which will now be coached by Tyrolean Wolfi Auderer - who coached Tina Weirather from Liechtenstein for many years and has been with the Swiss team for the last five years. Particularly noteworthy: Moritz Zudrell, just 18 years old from Vorarlberg, one of the runner-up junior world champions in the slalom, made it straight from the junior ranks into a World Cup training group. His compatriot Jakob Greber, with whom Zudrell also took bronze in the team combined at the Junior World Championships, is now also part of the WC4. With Patrick Feurstein, Noel Zwischenbrugger and Christian Hirschbühl, three more Vorarlbergers are part of Auderer's team, which is also the sporting home for the three Tyroleans Dominik Raschner, Joshua Sturm and Kilian Pramstaller.