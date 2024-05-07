“I hope we finalize it right away in Linz!”

Even though it had only been enough for a 1:1 draw against Hartberg, the performance of his Blackies could not be overestimated in view of the match film: "One down after eight minutes, then 0:1 behind - the way the team corrected that while outnumbered was impressive. Not many other teams manage to win with ten men without their captain. I wouldn't have thought that our situation would even improve. An impressive reaction that makes me really proud. But this process has been years in the making. With Wüthrich, Kiteishvili, Prass, Böving, Biereth and the others, we now have many leaders who lead the way when things get stuck. We also overcame a deficit in the cup final. The team is hungry and believes in itself. And it has the crowd behind it, which steps in when things get tight and acted like the eleventh man after Stankovic's exclusion."