fan.at Match of the round
Kennelbach want to get back to the top
In the "fan.at Match of the Round", FC Kennelbach and RW Langen drew 2-2 in a derby. Kennelbach, who are currently in the regional league, are looking to return to the higher divisions after years in footballing no-man's land. A path that is not so easy.
For long-established Kennelbach soccer fans, the current state of the club is painful. Years ago, former chairman Hans Bertsch stated unequivocally: "We belong in the highest league in Vorarlberg." However, Kennelbach are currently two divisions away from that under coach Daniel Schelling. And unless there is a soccer miracle, this will remain the case next season.
"We've dropped too many points in the last few games to be able to play a decisive role in the promotion battle," says Schelling. The former DSV player analyzed the points loss against Langen (2:2) as follows: "A poor first half in which Langen could have sealed the deal early on. After the break, we were better in the game and in the end the draw was fair." The gap to a promotion place in the Landesliga is now nine points: "That's actually almost impossible to make up," Schelling is clear.
That's why the club is already planning for the future. The Kennelbachers want to strengthen their squad: "We are currently holding a lot of talks. But nothing is official yet," says Schelling. Next year, a mixture of the club's established players and a few new signings will tackle promotion. To finally return to where they last played in 2016/17: in the Vorarlbergliga.
