Kennelbach want to get back to the top

"We've dropped too many points in the last few games to be able to play a decisive role in the promotion battle," says Schelling. The former DSV player analyzed the points loss against Langen (2:2) as follows: "A poor first half in which Langen could have sealed the deal early on. After the break, we were better in the game and in the end the draw was fair." The gap to a promotion place in the Landesliga is now nine points: "That's actually almost impossible to make up," Schelling is clear.