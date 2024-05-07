Global Kickers in demand
Polster: “This project is very close to my heart”
Austria's record goalscorer and Viktoria coach Toni Polster is back on the attack with his Global Kickers. The selection (not only peppered with ex-professional footballers) will take on the legends of Portsmouth FC on May 27. The proceeds will go to severely affected families.
"It's always great to see everything that is put together here," says a delighted Toni Polster. The coach is already involved in numerous charitable causes with Ostliga club Viktoria.
This time, the 60-year-old, who has been team captain since the club was founded in 2012, is taking on FC Global Kickers. On May 27, the team, which includes ex-professional footballers, extreme athletes and musicians, will face the legends of Portsmouth FC away from home. The proceeds will be used to provide free vacations and moments of happiness for severely affected families - over 1100 families have already been helped.
"The project is really close to my heart. A huge amount of work goes into it, and I appreciate that. I hope that the team is also in good physical shape. As you know, there's never a friendly against English teams. If we don't score there, there will be a return match in Vienna. And then we'll really give them a good thrashing on the pitch," winks Austria's record goalscorer.
