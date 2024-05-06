With almost 90 percent
Merz re-elected as CDU chairman
CDU leader Friedrich Merz was re-elected as leader of his party on Monday with 89.81 percent of the vote. This does not include nine abstentions (out of a total of 981 delegates). In his speech, Merz spoke about the new basic program, among other things.
The CDU is ready to take on government responsibility again (see video above). The politician said that a maximum of four years with a traffic light system was enough. In Germany, this refers to the coalition of the SPD, FDP and Greens. "Every day sooner that this spectacle comes to an end is a good day for Germany." However, Merz avoided harsh attacks on individual politicians.
A government takeover would mean a radical turnaround for Germany, for example in social and climate policy. The most important task would be to secure peace and freedom. The armed forces had been neglected for years, "we were not uninvolved in this." In the area of economic and labor market policy, the politician spoke out in favor of tax exemption for overtime and a tax allowance for pensions, among other things.
Replace citizen's income with basic security
According to him, the citizen's income introduced by the current government should be replaced by a new basic income. This should "really help those who need help, but also create incentives and encouragement for those who can return to the labor market."
There were attacks on the AfD. They reject many democratic values and seek support from the Russian government. The CDU does not work with either left-wing or right-wing populist parties.
In his first re-election on Monday, 873 of 981 delegates voted for the 68-year-old. There were also nine abstentions and 99 votes against. This corresponds to 89.81 percent - not including abstentions. According to the CDU, Merz received 94.62% in his first election in January 2022.
