"Just like at home"
Mary and Frederick on a state visit to Sweden
Queen Mary and King Frederick of Denmark began their first visit abroad as monarchs on Monday. The couple, who were proclaimed in January, are visiting their Swedish "counterparts" for a few days. The Danish royal couple sailed to Stockholm on the royal ship Dannebrog.
In the Swedish capital, Frederik and Mary were welcomed by Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel, who have been close friends of the royal couple for a long time. Unlike in the past, however, this time the Crown Princess curtseyed to her royal friends.
They then boarded the gilded royal barge Vasaorden together. While cannon shots echoed, the rowing boat took Frederik, Mary, Victoria and Daniel to Skeppsbron in the old town in front of the royal palace.
"We feel right at home"
There, Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia received the Danish regents.
Frederik called his visit to Sweden a good start to a new chapter. "We may be abroad here, but we feel at home," said the monarch at a press conference shortly after his arrival at Stockholm Palace, according to the Danish news agency Ritzau.
It is a Danish tradition that the first state visit of the new rulers goes to one of the Scandinavian neighboring countries. Frederik succeeded his mother, Queen Margrethe II, to the throne at the beginning of the year. She had surprisingly announced her abdication in her New Year's speech.
Children made Danish flags
Cute: The children of Crown Princess Victoria, Princess Estelle and Prince Daniel waved Danish flags from the balcony of the Royal Palace to greet Mary and Frederik. They had made the flags themselves beforehand.
Queen Mary is godmother to Princess Estelle and King Frederik is godfather to Prince Oscar.
The Danish royal couple's two-day visit also includes a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and a gala dinner at Stockholm Castle.
