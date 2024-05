Local inspection at the world’s most dangerous border

"It was Djamal's 27th birthday and also the anniversary of his death. An Israeli drone fired a missile and my nephew was hit and blown to pieces in front of me," says Almas. The Lebanese woman (40) has since fled the border area and found shelter in a Red Cross camp. Thoughtful, not to say lost, she holds the picture of her brother's son up to the camera, "but he wasn't a Hezbollah fighter."