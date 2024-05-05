Netanyahu’s government has Al-Jazeera banned

Al-Jazeera was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Doha. It was one of the first Arab TV stations to publish critical reports on the region and therefore quickly gained popularity in the Arab world. Critics, however, accuse Al-Jazeera of acting as a mouthpiece for Hamas. Before the outbreak of the Gaza war, Qatar itself was considered one of the most important financial supporters of the terrorist organization. Top Hamas representatives also live in Doha.