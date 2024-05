Teenagers became robbers over five euros

Suspects in custody

As a result, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, both from Linz, were taken to the police station to clarify the facts of the case. It eventually emerged that the two victims had been injured by the two attackers and that a five-euro bill had been stolen from them. While the two Lower Austrians were treated by the ambulance after being questioned, the two attackers were taken to the Linz police detention center.