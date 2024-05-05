"Public flirtations"
Mintzlaff attacks Wolff: “It’s about respect!”
Red Bull Sport Managing Director Oliver Mintzlaff has no sympathy for Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff's public courting of Max Verstappen. Such things are actually a question of respect, says the 48-year-old. He also rules out a move from Helmut Marko to Mercedes.
He would understand the pressure on Toto Wolff after "years of driving behind", Mintzlaff emphasized to Bild am Sonntag, but there are limits: "I think that Toto should concentrate on his challenges. He has enough of that. And it also has something to do with respect when I keep talking about the personnel of other teams. That's not appropriate."
This concerns both the Mercedes team boss's public courting of world champion Verstappen and the personnel issue of Helmut Marko. However, Mintzlaff is relaxed about both personnel matters: "Max wants the fastest car. We have that. Max wants to become world champion. He has the best chance with us. And Max is a loyal guy." Marko also has close ties to Red Bull, and the RB boss considers a switch to Mercedes out of the question.
Meanwhile, the departure of "mastermind" Adrian Newey is already a done deal. "Of course it's a shame that he's leaving us, but we discussed it in a very fair and respectful dialog. What he leaves behind is not only a unique legacy, but also a structure that he helped to build," said the 48-year-old.
Backing for Horner
The relationship between Mintzlaff, Marko and team boss Christian Horner has been strained, and not just since the affair surrounding the Briton. The CEO was previously assigned to the Horner-critical faction. Now, however, he is backing the 50-year-old. He is convinced that they will be successful together in the long term: "He only has the success of the team in mind and is a very good CEO".
Horner is said to be one of the main reasons why Newey is leaving the racing team. The personnel issue also continues to cause internal tensions. In any case, Wolff and Marko held intensive discussions in Miami on Saturday. The rumors about a Verstappen transfer are not going away either. So there is a lot for Mintzlaff to do.
