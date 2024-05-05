Mintzlaff attacks Wolff: “It’s about respect!”

Backing for Horner

The relationship between Mintzlaff, Marko and team boss Christian Horner has been strained, and not just since the affair surrounding the Briton. The CEO was previously assigned to the Horner-critical faction. Now, however, he is backing the 50-year-old. He is convinced that they will be successful together in the long term: "He only has the success of the team in mind and is a very good CEO".