SPD European candidate

Politician beaten up: youngest perpetrator is 17

Nachrichten
04.05.2024 21:36

He wanted to put up election posters for his party, now German SPD MEP Matthias Ecke is in hospital. On Friday evening, he was attacked and seriously injured by four men in Dresden (see video above). There are now more details about the perpetrators.

According to the police, there were four young men aged between 17 and 20. They are all said to have been dressed in dark clothing and could be assigned to the right-wing spectrum according to a witness. The investigation is still ongoing, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

As reported, the perpetrators hit the 41-year-old politician when he wanted to put up election posters. He was so badly injured that he had to be operated on in hospital.

Matthias Ecke (Bild: glomex)
Matthias Ecke
(Bild: glomex)

Series of attacks
A few minutes before the attack, the same group is said to have attacked a 28-year-old Green Party campaign worker who was also putting up posters. The perpetrators punched and kicked him. He was also injured. The proximity in time and place as well as matching personal descriptions indicate that it was the same young men.

It was only on Thursday evening that the Green Party member of parliament Kai Gehring and his party colleague Rolf Fliß were attacked after a party event in Essen. Previously, members of the Greens had been attacked in Chemnitz and Zwickau while putting up election posters. On Saturday a week ago, an AfD member of the state parliament was beaten at an information stand.

Here you can see a tweet from Germany's Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Steinmeier: Stand together across party lines
Numerous politicians condemned the attacks. "This outbreak of violence is a warning. All those who want to preserve our liberal democracy must now stand together across party lines against attacks and assaults in political competition," said German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, for example.

The security authorities and courts would do everything in their power to clear up the attacks and bring the perpetrators to justice.

