SPD European candidate
Politician beaten up: youngest perpetrator is 17
He wanted to put up election posters for his party, now German SPD MEP Matthias Ecke is in hospital. On Friday evening, he was attacked and seriously injured by four men in Dresden (see video above). There are now more details about the perpetrators.
According to the police, there were four young men aged between 17 and 20. They are all said to have been dressed in dark clothing and could be assigned to the right-wing spectrum according to a witness. The investigation is still ongoing, a police spokesman said on Saturday.
As reported, the perpetrators hit the 41-year-old politician when he wanted to put up election posters. He was so badly injured that he had to be operated on in hospital.
Series of attacks
A few minutes before the attack, the same group is said to have attacked a 28-year-old Green Party campaign worker who was also putting up posters. The perpetrators punched and kicked him. He was also injured. The proximity in time and place as well as matching personal descriptions indicate that it was the same young men.
It was only on Thursday evening that the Green Party member of parliament Kai Gehring and his party colleague Rolf Fliß were attacked after a party event in Essen. Previously, members of the Greens had been attacked in Chemnitz and Zwickau while putting up election posters. On Saturday a week ago, an AfD member of the state parliament was beaten at an information stand.
Here you can see a tweet from Germany's Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Steinmeier: Stand together across party lines
Numerous politicians condemned the attacks. "This outbreak of violence is a warning. All those who want to preserve our liberal democracy must now stand together across party lines against attacks and assaults in political competition," said German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, for example.
The security authorities and courts would do everything in their power to clear up the attacks and bring the perpetrators to justice.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.