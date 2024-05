Siemens: What speaks for Austria as a business location

"Krone": More and more large companies are relocating parts of their production to Asia or the USA because it is cheaper there. Is this also a threat to Siemens?

Patricia Neumann: Siemens was born in Germany, grew up in Europe and now lives globally. Yes, it hurts to see when countries in Europe are less competitive than Eastern Europe or Asia and relocation is taking place. This question does not currently arise for Siemens Austria, but there is of course international competition in terms of energy and wage costs.