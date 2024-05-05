EU skepticism among Tyroleans lower than feared

"Overall, the results of the survey indicate a growing need for security and thus a positive attitude towards a communitized security policy in the EU, which also includes active external border protection and the fight against illegal migration," summarizes LT Vice President Sophia Kircher. She is in fourth place on the ÖVP list and, according to her own statements, is the "only pro-European Tyrolean EU election candidate with a realistic chance of entering the European Parliament". She will incorporate the input from the survey into her political work in order to make Europe even better. "For me, Europe is a project close to my heart - and it is precisely this attitude that is reflected in the majority of our survey!"