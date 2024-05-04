Three murders in brothel
Tight controls plunge sex workers into crisis
Since the triple murder in a Viennese brothel at the end of February, the sex worker industry has been in the red. According to one sex worker, one of the reasons could be the increase in brothel inspections, which would scare off clients.
The brutal murder of three young Asian women in an erotic studio in Vienna's Engerthstraße on February 23rd has dramatically exacerbated the financial situation for sex workers. According to sex worker Sissi, the stricter control measures in the red-light district, as demanded by Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) immediately after the crime, have been implemented.
However, Sissi had already warned against this measure at the time (the "Krone" reported). This is because the control presence of the authorities is "disruptive to business". April had brought the worst business ever. "It wasn't even that bad with the restricted opening hours during the lockdown," said the almost 60-year-old in an interview with the "Krone" on Saturday. And: "The small brothels are disappearing and the big ones are trying to take over the market."
Demand for training for authorities
All the safety precautions and measures would not help if those affected are not involved. Sissi also calls on politicians: "There needs to be awareness-raising and human rights training for representatives of the authorities in all areas and decriminalization - this is the only way to build trust."
There are many other problems in the scene that need to be addressed. For example, the pressure on sex workers has generally increased due to the economic difficulties. And economic pressure is a breeding ground for violence: women are forced to stay in partnerships, cannot change jobs and thus slip deeper and deeper into dependency.
Shifting business into the "invisible area"
In addition, the insecurity of customers has resulted in the business shifting into the "invisible area, i.e. illegalization".
The singer Elisabeth de Roo now wants to set an example against the social ostracism of sex workers with a song recital and thus draw attention to their problems. The 35-year-old has interviewed a total of 98 sex workers in Austria and Germany. These interviews ultimately resulted in a play that will now be performed at the Schauspielhaus in Salzburg on May 10.
