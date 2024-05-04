Tight controls plunge sex workers into crisis

However, Sissi had already warned against this measure at the time (the "Krone" reported). This is because the control presence of the authorities is "disruptive to business". April had brought the worst business ever. "It wasn't even that bad with the restricted opening hours during the lockdown," said the almost 60-year-old in an interview with the "Krone" on Saturday. And: "The small brothels are disappearing and the big ones are trying to take over the market."