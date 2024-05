When the large gate opens, you can see how happy pigs live. "Only happy pigs live with us, that's the be-all and end-all," emphasizes Andreas Maurer. Enough space, hay and the all-important wallow. The 120 pigs can even decide for themselves when they prefer to be inside or outside, as Maurer has fitted a muzzle handle on the barn doors. "Pigs are very intelligent," says the 32-year-old. His black and pink protégés eat around 200 kilos of hay per week - and feel very comfortable. The piglets stay with their mother for seven weeks, compared to just four in conventional farming.