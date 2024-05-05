Kitzbühel’s commitment to Uganda’s needy children

School and social project

2008 was also a fateful year for her and her four sons when her husband and father of her children died in an accident. In his memory, they financed the Alex Mair School in Uganda. This has now developed into a major project. Not only are 600 children accommodated here, but a total of around 2000 children are provided with food, education and at least partial housing. When the adjoining kindergarten was opened, Ehrlich traveled to Africa with her boys Lorenz, Victor, Felix and Xaver.