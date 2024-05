Gertin Drassl’s virtuoso epilogues

It is a disturbing, virtuoso text: violence against women, including attempted or actual murder, a topic that has long been on everyone's mind. The story is told from the perspective of the victims: the dead and the survivors, or the bereaved, devastated by fantasies of guilt and revenge. An old policeman appears who cannot get the bloody images of the crime scene out of his head. Marlene Streeruwitz has thus written a series of sensitively differentiating monologues. This makes the few Wikipedia-feminist pedagogical interludes seem all the more superfluous: Here, every literary word speaks for itself.