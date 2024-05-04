Fire inferno in Berlin
Flames still blazing under the rubble
The Berlin fire department was able to prevent a catastrophe on Friday. A Diehl Group factory building was on fire - along with toxic chemicals. One day later, the situation appears to be under control, but the fire-fighting work is proving difficult.
The major fire in Berlin-Lichterfelde is still blazing. Although the flames are now under control, the fire department announced on Saturday that fires are still breaking out under the rubble of the factory building. The extinguishing work will probably continue throughout the day, they said.
Of the original 170 firefighters, 50 are still on duty. The destroyed Diehl Group building is still inaccessible. The fire is only being extinguished from the outside. The firefighters have to tear down parts of the building to gain better access to the source of the fire. Drones with thermal imaging cameras are also used for this.
The metal technology company was on fire on Friday and a huge cloud of smoke had formed over the west of Berlin. The fire department deployed a large-scale operation and warned of possible health risks. At least one school was closed. Copper cyanide and sulphuric acid had been stored in the hall and hydrogen cyanide may have formed during the fire, said a fire department spokesman.
Cause of the fire is unknown
According to the fire department, however, hazardous substances were only detected in the air in the immediate vicinity of the site of the fire - not in the cloud of smoke that drifted towards the city center.
According to the fire department, they also prevented extinguishing water contaminated with chemicals from flowing into the nearby Teltow Canal. The police have not yet determined the cause of the fire. According to the fire department, the fire originated in a technical room on the second floor.
Scaffolding operations not affected
The hall that burned down is an electroplating plant that manufactures car parts, among other things. The Diehl Group is a large arms manufacturer that also supplies weapons to Ukraine. This triggered speculation in the media and social networks. The company announced that no armaments had been produced at the Berlin plant.
