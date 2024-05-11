Jazz pianist Gerald Clayton turns 40 years young

You can confidently be counted among the young scene of American and British jazz musicians who are making the genre accessible to a new generation. How do you personally see the future of jazz?

It's a bit dangerous to generalize jazz too much. You always have to think on a case-by-case basis and you'll also find many older jazz musicians who are pushing the tradition of discovery, challenge and expansion. I'm incredibly happy that I've been able to work with Charles Lloyd since 2013, because he inspires me every single day. The definition of jazz is being free and always thinking ahead. In jazz, we are a result of our influences from inside and outside. For me, it's about starting from scratch every single day and looking for something new and unprecedented. That also means embracing new technologies like electronics. I encourage people to think of music as new and fresh as possible. It serves no one if we generalize and lump jazz or music in general together. Nothing new comes out of that. Look at Mark Turner, Brad Mehldau or others - their mindset is always forward-looking. It's about the future, never about the past.