Concern about US star
This is how Britney Spears explains these bizarre pictures
Barefoot, in her underpants and clutching a pillow, US singer Britney Spears left the famous Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening. The photos have caused worldwide concern for the former superstar. It is unclear what really happened. According to Spears, everything was half as bad.
According to the US website "TMZ", the pop singer had "a physical altercation" with her alleged ex Paul Richard Soliz late on Wednesday at the famous Chateau Marmont Hotel in Los Angeles, during which she is said to have injured her foot. She was reportedly shouting in the hallway of her suite and was "out of control".
Both police and paramedics arrived, but left the scene without having achieved anything. Photos show Spears with a blanket around her shoulders in front of the hotel, accompanied by two men, while the paramedics pack up their stretchers.
"Safe at home"
An insider told Page Six that Spears, who lives near Thousand Oaks, California, had left the hotel grounds with her security and was "now home and safe". Another insider told the newspaper, "She's home and she's fine." Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey confirmed emergency services "did not take anyone to the hospital" during the incident.
It remained unclear where her boyfriend Soliz was left in the story.
Did mother send photographers?
Spears herself came forward a short time later on Instagram and posted a video in which she shows her blue, swollen ankle and presents the incident as harmless in a calm voice. She had simply twisted her ankle, nothing more had happened. She was simply an "idiot".
She calls reports about the incident "fake news". She blames her mother. She knew that she was involved in the matter. She apparently suspects that she sent the photographers after her. Her mother had not contacted her for six months, but called her just minutes before the photos went online in the USA.
Here is the video in which Spears talks about her injury.
Under guardianship for years
Spears, who has won multiple platinum records and Grammy Awards, is one of the most successful female artists in music history. In 2007, she received psychiatric treatment after shaving off her hair in public.
Her father was appointed her guardian a year later. In November 2021, this guardianship was terminated by the court.
Love affairs and tragedies
The Chateau Marmont is one of the most famous star hotels in the world. Clark Gable met his affairs here. Roman Polanski, Warren Beatty and Jack Nicholson partied the night away here.
But there have also been major tragedies at the hotel. The "Blues Brothers" star John Belushi had injected heroin and cocaine at the Chateau Marmont Hotel. He died on March 5, 1982 at the age of 33. Star photographer Helmut Newton died in 2004 when he lost control of his Cadillac while driving out of one of the hotel's parking lots.
