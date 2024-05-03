Protests expected
Controversial ESC participation: She sings for Israel
The Eurovision Song Contest begins in the Swedish city of Malmö in a few days' time. Singer Kaleen will be competing for us with "We will Rave". And the Israeli participant Eden Golan is also preparing herself, her song is called "Hurricane". Her participation is not without controversy.
"I'm looking forward to flying to Malmö with the whole delegation, my team, to experience this crazy journey called Eurovision, to get in touch with the people and perform in front of them," she says in an interview with AFP.
Contribution had to be rewritten
However, her performance was about more than just music. Golan originally wanted to perform her song "October Rain". Many understood the lyrics as an allusion to the victims of the cruel attack on Israel by the Islamist Palestinian organization Hamas on 7 October, which triggered the war in the Gaza Strip. The original version was deemed too political by the European Broadcasting Union, which organizes the competition, and therefore a breach of the rules.
"Hurricane" - the new song - has the same melody but new lyrics.
Israel has its own approach to the song
The song is now about a girl, herself or someone else, who is really listening, explained Golan. "This person is experiencing a crisis in their relationships, a midlife crisis, anything that a person can experience emotionally, a storm." Golan believes that every listener can find their own approach to the song.
"But our people, our country, definitely has its own, very different approach, on an emotional level, because of the tragedy we've been through."
Demonstrations expected
Police are expecting both anti- and pro-Israeli demonstrations on the fringes of the Eurovision Song Contest.
Thousands of musicians around the world called for Israel to be banned from the ESC because of its war against Hamas - just as Russia was not allowed to take part in the competition in 2022 following its invasion of Ukraine.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.