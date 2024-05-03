Austria Lustenau vs. Austria Vienna – from 7.30 pm

Lustenau no longer need to make any big calculations. Three wins are needed and at the same time three defeats for Altach, who are eight points off second last place and where Lustenau still have to play in the final round. "We've got our backs to the wall and will therefore go all out on the attack again this time, as we have done in the last three games," said Lustenau coach Andreas Heraf. In terms of performance, more could have been achieved than a 1:1 and 1:2 against the WAC and, most recently, a 0:0 at WSG Tirol.