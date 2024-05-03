Here in the live ticker
Austria Lustenau vs. Austria Vienna – from 7.30 pm
30th round in Austria's Bundesliga: Austria Lustenau host Austria from Vienna. We will be reporting live from 7.30pm - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Lustenau still have one last glimmer of hope in the fight to stay in the Bundesliga. In order for that to remain the case at least until Saturday's game between Vorarlberg rivals Altach and WAC, however, a home win in the Austria clash with Vienna is needed on Friday to kick off the 30th round. The favorites will be looking to secure first place in the qualifying group with an away win at the ImmoAgentur Stadion in Bregenz.
Lustenau no longer need to make any big calculations. Three wins are needed and at the same time three defeats for Altach, who are eight points off second last place and where Lustenau still have to play in the final round. "We've got our backs to the wall and will therefore go all out on the attack again this time, as we have done in the last three games," said Lustenau coach Andreas Heraf. In terms of performance, more could have been achieved than a 1:1 and 1:2 against the WAC and, most recently, a 0:0 at WSG Tirol.
The winless streak has grown to seven games. According to Heraf, however, the chances of ending it are good. "The boys have done really well recently. The only thing we need to improve is our chance conversion," said the 56-year-old. Only four goals have been scored in the last seven games, never more than one. Lukas Fridrikas has scored three times and is a great source of hope. "You saw in Vienna that we can hold our own against them. That's why I think we'll get the chance to win this game," said Lustenau's coach.
They drew 1-1 in Vienna on April 6. Prior to that, the Viennese had twice held the upper hand with 2:0 and 1:0. They are unbeaten against Lustenau in the league in five games. Austria Vienna coach Michael Wimmer nevertheless expected a "very dangerous" opponent, also due to the Vorarlbergers' starting position. "I expect a very active Lustenau team that will try everything to win this game. We have to muster the same willpower as Lustenau," demanded the German.
Lustenau are four points ahead of WAC, with third-placed Blau-Weiß Linz already seven points away. The top two teams will meet in the semi-finals of the league's European Cup play-offs, with first place going to the home side. This is another reason why only a win in Vorarlberg counts for the Viennese side. "Our goal is to win the qualifying group. To do that, it's important that we pick up three points on Friday," emphasized Wimmer. After recent unsatisfactory performances in a 1-0 draw in Innsbruck and a 2-2 draw against Altach, redemption is also on the agenda.
"It's about taking responsibility and showing a different face," demanded Wimmer. The list of absentees is long, with Dominik Fitz, Johannes Handl (both suspended) and Lucas Glavao (adductor) joining the squad. Marvin Potzmann, on the other hand, is fit and could make his 250th appearance in the top flight. Lustenau defender Tobias Berger has to miss out at short notice, but Anderson, a recovered defender, returns to the squad.
