Linzers extend with Seidl and hope for striker

The contract renewal of veteran striker Ronivaldo is also likely to follow soon. "I'm pretty sure we'll be able to announce something in the next few days. It's just a matter of small details. His age, his family and his children mean there's a bit more to it. The older you get, the more complex the whole thing becomes. But I'm very confident," BWL sports director Christoph Schösswendter told Sky. For defensive player Simon Pirkl, on the other hand, the signs are "more likely to say goodbye".