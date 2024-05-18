Great networker
A real Graz wonder woman with lots of visions
Sonja Rosos-Weinländer founded "Grazer Wunderweiber" in 2015 - and has since grown the network to 13,000 women and 40 groups! What makes her tick, what inspires her.
Whether it's the search for the perfect doctor, handyman or dog sitter, parenting and dating tips or a vacation recommendation: with 13,000 members online, there's always someone (but usually dozens) who can advise the woman asking!
"It's unbelievable what a movement this has created," smiles Sonja Rosos-Weinländer. The Wunderweiber ("and no, woman is not a dirty word for me!"), which can now also be found in Vienna, all federal states as well as in Germany, Mallorca and Rome, have already spawned subsidiary groups such as Real Estate, Business and Secondhand.
A giant from a dwarf
A giant network - born from a dwarf idea. Nine years ago, when the Graz native was looking after her third child in the "dwarf group", "we mothers often exchanged ideas. We were supposed to be everything: super mom, house manager, successful at work. Of course you need support for that. I wanted to put this on a broader footing." The "Grazer Wunderweiber" was founded with just 15 members - now there are thousands and the number is growing. Networking is what drives the entrepreneur, "it's something that men are unfortunately still way ahead of us". Helping, supporting, appreciative and respectful interaction, tips from "heart to heart" - these are the pillars on which the group operates. Administration is almost a full-time job in addition to the actual full-time job for the representative of a well-known Styrian natural cosmetics line.
For me, a fresh shirt on a man is the epitome of well-groomedness
Sonja Rosos-Weinländer
Nevertheless, the lawyer is relaxed: "Serenity is something that I have only been able to acquire over the years; my partner, who is completely at peace with himself, has supported me. Her love of life - that's a whole separate topic! The visionary "wished for it". "It works," she laughs in the face of doubters, and has even written a book about it called "Jetzt geht's erst richtig los" ("Now it's just getting started").
The divorcee had made a list of all the qualities she was hoping for in her future husband - right down to the fact that he should leave the house every day with a freshly ironed shirt, "because for me that is the epitome of neatness". It only took a week - and an acquaintance he met by chance in the pub introduced the author to a friend. He held her hand that very evening - and has not let go of it to this day. He is a descendant of a shirt dynasty. Wearing a shirt (ironed by himself) every day is a matter of course for him
The woman from Graz also puts her wishes on a vision board - and waits for one after the other to come true
A highly interesting wonder woman!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
