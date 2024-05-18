A real Graz wonder woman with lots of visions

A giant network - born from a dwarf idea. Nine years ago, when the Graz native was looking after her third child in the "dwarf group", "we mothers often exchanged ideas. We were supposed to be everything: super mom, house manager, successful at work. Of course you need support for that. I wanted to put this on a broader footing." The "Grazer Wunderweiber" was founded with just 15 members - now there are thousands and the number is growing. Networking is what drives the entrepreneur, "it's something that men are unfortunately still way ahead of us". Helping, supporting, appreciative and respectful interaction, tips from "heart to heart" - these are the pillars on which the group operates. Administration is almost a full-time job in addition to the actual full-time job for the representative of a well-known Styrian natural cosmetics line.