Ratzenberger and Senna
30th anniversary of the Imola tragedy
30 years after the fatal accidents of Roland Ratzenberger from Salzburg on April 30, 1994 and the Brazilian Ayrton Senna on May 1, 1994, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg took part in a memorial ceremony in Imola on Wednesday in honor of the two drivers involved in the accidents. Among the guests at the commemorative event were Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira, as well as Ratzenberger's parents, Margit and Rudolf.
"I will never forget the tragic events of that weekend. I was 24 years old at the time, sitting in front of the TV and holding my breath. Like millions of other people around the world. At that age, you don't think about the unspeakable. But the fatal weekend at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix was a brutal and humiliating reminder of how fragile life is," said Schallenberg in his speech to the mayor of Imola, Marco Panieri, and Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali.
Schallenberg greeted Ratzenberger's parents. "We are honored that you have come here today, even though this visit was certainly not easy for you emotionally. Thirty years ago, Ayrton Senna was already a national hero and a living legend and Roland Ratzenberger was an aspiring racing driver hoping to leave his mark in Formula 1. Both men shared the same passion for racing. They were born in the same year. And they tragically lost their lives on the same dark weekend. As Roland Ratzenberger's father once put it: "They are twins in death," emphasized Schallenberg in his speech.
"He lived for his dream"
Schallenberg remembered Ratzenberger as a "passionate, determined and ambitious racing driver, but also as a kind, affable and unpretentious young man". "He lived for his dream of driving in Formula 1. And he will always be one of our Formula 1 heroes. The death of Roland Ratzenberger has shocked and deeply moved us all, including of course his friend and rival Ayrton Senna. Austrians will never forget that Ayrton Senna carried an Austrian flag in his car on May 1st - in his last race - in honor of Roland Ratzenberger. This gesture was characteristic of the world champion and the role model that Ayrton Senna was," explained Schallenberg.
After the ministers' speeches, there was a minute's silence and flowers were laid in the Curva Tamburello, where Senna died in the accident, and in the Curva Villeneuve in memory of Ratzenberger. Bianca Senna, Ayrton Senna's granddaughter and president of the institute that bears his name, joined in via video.
