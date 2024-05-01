30th anniversary of the Imola tragedy

"He lived for his dream"

Schallenberg remembered Ratzenberger as a "passionate, determined and ambitious racing driver, but also as a kind, affable and unpretentious young man". "He lived for his dream of driving in Formula 1. And he will always be one of our Formula 1 heroes. The death of Roland Ratzenberger has shocked and deeply moved us all, including of course his friend and rival Ayrton Senna. Austrians will never forget that Ayrton Senna carried an Austrian flag in his car on May 1st - in his last race - in honor of Roland Ratzenberger. This gesture was characteristic of the world champion and the role model that Ayrton Senna was," explained Schallenberg.