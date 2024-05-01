Sturm against Rapid
No march, but fan villages: this is how the Cup day goes
As last year, Klagenfurt's west will be colored in green, white and black today. The final of the ÖFB Cup is once again completely sold out with 30,000 spectators in the Wörthersee Stadium. There are no marches by supporters this year, but fan villages get the two camps in the mood for the final. The Klagenfurt police will receive reinforcements from almost all other federal states.
The two finalists each received just over 12,000 tickets for the final, and the almost 6,000 tickets in the "neutral" sector have also been allocated. Klagenfurt's 2008 European Championship arena will be the stage for the Cup showdown for the eleventh time in a row.
The ÖFB can be pleased: the final of the two crowd-pullers ensures that almost 200,000 fans (currently: 164,862) came to the games in the current Cup season - a record. Klagenfurt's hotel industry can also rejoice: there were hardly any rooms available in the provincial capital.
Strict separation of the fan camps
This year, the organizers are again relying on a strict separation of the two fan camps with separate arrival routes. This time Rapid will have the north side of the arena, Sturm the south side. Admission to the stadium starts at 3 pm. Traffic obstructions are to be expected in Klagenfurt due to the major event.
The Klagenfurt police will once again have reinforcements from almost all other federal states on the holiday. All dog handlers from Carinthia, the rapid intervention group, Eko Cobra, the Libelle police helicopter and explosives experts will be on duty. The Wega also comes from Vienna to provide support.
