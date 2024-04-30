Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Tour stop Mattersburg

Chancellor promotes housing package

Nachrichten
30.04.2024 20:06

Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) has promoted the housing package recently adopted by the government. The so-called special-purpose subsidy would provide Burgenland with around 800 housing units - new and renovated. However, the federal government's package has been criticized by the province.

comment0 Kommentare

The special-purpose subsidy is intended to create 10,000 new owner-occupied housing units in new builds and 10,000 new rental housing units in new builds throughout Austria. In addition, around 5,000 residential units are to be renovated. For Burgenland itself, this would mean around 300 residential units (owner-occupied), around 300 rental units and around 180 additional renovated residential units.

Motor for the construction industry and affordable housing
The package was adopted to boost the construction industry and to enable affordable housing. The non-profit sector will also be promoted, emphasized Nehammer. "The housing and property offensive is helping many people to fulfill their lifelong dream of owning their own home," said Nehammer. In addition, the temporary abolition of the land register registration and lien registration fee for the purchase of a home will reduce the burden by up to EUR 11,500. The "Handwerkerbonus PLUS" also provides incentives.

Provincial Councillor Dorner: Housing package is a sham
Provincial Councillor Heinrich Dorner (SPÖ), on the other hand, speaks of a deceptive package. "If the loans are granted by the state, the state also bears the risk of the borrower defaulting on the loan. In addition, the interest support is limited to four years. This means that after that either the borrower bears the full risk of interest rate developments or the state steps in," said Dorner.

Burgenland-Krone
Burgenland-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf