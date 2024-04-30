Tour stop Mattersburg
Chancellor promotes housing package
Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) has promoted the housing package recently adopted by the government. The so-called special-purpose subsidy would provide Burgenland with around 800 housing units - new and renovated. However, the federal government's package has been criticized by the province.
The special-purpose subsidy is intended to create 10,000 new owner-occupied housing units in new builds and 10,000 new rental housing units in new builds throughout Austria. In addition, around 5,000 residential units are to be renovated. For Burgenland itself, this would mean around 300 residential units (owner-occupied), around 300 rental units and around 180 additional renovated residential units.
Motor for the construction industry and affordable housing
The package was adopted to boost the construction industry and to enable affordable housing. The non-profit sector will also be promoted, emphasized Nehammer. "The housing and property offensive is helping many people to fulfill their lifelong dream of owning their own home," said Nehammer. In addition, the temporary abolition of the land register registration and lien registration fee for the purchase of a home will reduce the burden by up to EUR 11,500. The "Handwerkerbonus PLUS" also provides incentives.
Provincial Councillor Dorner: Housing package is a sham
Provincial Councillor Heinrich Dorner (SPÖ), on the other hand, speaks of a deceptive package. "If the loans are granted by the state, the state also bears the risk of the borrower defaulting on the loan. In addition, the interest support is limited to four years. This means that after that either the borrower bears the full risk of interest rate developments or the state steps in," said Dorner.
