Chancellor promotes housing package

Motor for the construction industry and affordable housing

The package was adopted to boost the construction industry and to enable affordable housing. The non-profit sector will also be promoted, emphasized Nehammer. "The housing and property offensive is helping many people to fulfill their lifelong dream of owning their own home," said Nehammer. In addition, the temporary abolition of the land register registration and lien registration fee for the purchase of a home will reduce the burden by up to EUR 11,500. The "Handwerkerbonus PLUS" also provides incentives.