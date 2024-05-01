Where you cross the road to lively sounds

Creative ideas

Ternitz, in the district of Neunkirchen, has come up with something special. With the "Cross-Walk-Fanfare", pedestrians are guided briskly across the street by a trumpet ensemble at the traffic lights near the train station. And in the Vienna Woods, the music students literally go wild - they play in public places in Purkersdorf, Gablitz and Mauerbach. In Gars in the Waldviertel, every visitor can try out their personal favorite instrument, and in the Mostviertel, "The big concert of the little ones" is on the program in the Ybbsfeldhalle in Blindenmarkt.