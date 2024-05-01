Vorteilswelt
-

Where you cross the road to lively sounds

Nachrichten
01.05.2024 16:00

It's not something you experience every day: pedestrians are given a thoroughfare at a crossroads - something that only happens on "Music School Days" in Lower Austria. Where and why? Find out here.

The 125 music schools in Lower Austria are rightly regarded as regional treasure troves full of art and music. Almost 60,000 children and young people are not only initiated into the secrets of major and minor keys, but also dance and theatrical performances.

A joyful experience of music
This coming Friday and Saturday, these educational institutions across the country will be opening their treasure chests, so to speak, and revealing a wealth of skills, creativity and, above all, the joy of music. Concerts and workshops are on the program in many places.

Creative ideas
Ternitz, in the district of Neunkirchen, has come up with something special. With the "Cross-Walk-Fanfare", pedestrians are guided briskly across the street by a trumpet ensemble at the traffic lights near the train station. And in the Vienna Woods, the music students literally go wild - they play in public places in Purkersdorf, Gablitz and Mauerbach. In Gars in the Waldviertel, every visitor can try out their personal favorite instrument, and in the Mostviertel, "The big concert of the little ones" is on the program in the Ybbsfeldhalle in Blindenmarkt.

The program: www.mkmnoe.at

Christoph Weisgram
Christoph Weisgram
