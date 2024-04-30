Lottery player with cancer hits billion-dollar jackpot

Also planning to buy a house

Saephan had bought more than 20 lottery tickets. When he found the lucky ticket with the right combination of numbers in the pile after the draw, he immediately called his 55-year-old friend who had bought the ticket. She was in the car on her way to work, Saephan said. He told her that she no longer had to work. He shared the other half of the money with his wife of 37 years, which he now wanted to use to buy a house, among other things.