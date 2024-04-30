Vorteilswelt
Fraud behind it?

Solar botch-up causes a lot of trouble in Zillertal

Nachrichten
30.04.2024 07:00

Photovoltaic systems are booming, but there is often resentment due to faulty installations. In the Tyrolean Zillertal, a hotelier and the operator of vacation apartments even believe they are being defrauded.

In the fight against climate change, generating electricity from the power of the sun is a highly regarded concept for the future. The Hotel Waldhof in Gerlos thought so too and had a PV system "screwed" onto its roof in the fall. However, dark storm clouds soon gathered over the three-star establishment. "I was throwing 40,000 euros into the wind," says hotel manager Jakob Schestak angrily.

Fortunately, the first burn marks were also discovered in time. (Bild: Hotel Waldhof)
Fortunately, the first burn marks were also discovered in time.
(Bild: Hotel Waldhof)

An acquaintance had suggested the system to him and immediately submitted a cost estimate. A subcontractor then took over the installation. "In the middle of the night, workers from Poland arrived completely overtired and almost fell asleep on the roof during the day," says Schestak, describing the inhumane working conditions.

Several photovoltaic panels on the roof of the Hotel Waldhof in Gerlos did not survive the winter. (Bild: Hotel Waldhof)
Several photovoltaic panels on the roof of the Hotel Waldhof in Gerlos did not survive the winter.
(Bild: Hotel Waldhof)

System dismantled after one winter
But it was only after the winter that it became clear what a botched job had actually been done. "Some of the panels were badly damaged, the brackets were broken and you could already see the first burn marks in some places," rages the Zillertal native.

Jakob Schestak, boss of the Hotel Waldhof (Bild: Thurner Samuel)
Jakob Schestak, boss of the Hotel Waldhof
(Bild: Thurner Samuel)

The fact that there was no fire is probably thanks to a knowledgeable hotel guest and a local electrician. "They looked at it and decided that everything had to be dismantled immediately due to imminent danger. That cost me another 5,000 euros," emphasizes Schestak.

Zitat Icon

I lost more than 40,000 euros installing the system. But we are by no means the only victims.

Jakob Schestak, Chef vom Hotel Waldhof,

The operator of vacation apartments in the immediate vicinity also fell for the alleged bungling company. The installation of a 23 square meter system also cost him money and, above all, a lot of nerves. "I'm just lucky that my son-in-law is an electrical engineer. He saved me from even greater damage," says the man to the "Krone".

In Gerlos, people even believe that the PV systems are a scam and don't understand why the provider hasn't had the plug pulled long ago: "We are now aware of a dozen such cases. However, there was recently an incomprehensible acquittal in court."

Samuel Thurner
Samuel Thurner
