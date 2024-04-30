Heavy price shock
Floridsdorf market: 10 euros for a kilo of grapes
High fruit prices shock passers-by and neighbors in Vienna-Floridsdorf! It doesn't look much better elsewhere. Experts explain how market traders calculate and why politicians don't want to impose upper limits on stall operators.
A small cup of strawberries for 9.56 euros (price per kilo 11.80 euros), a kilogram of grapes for a good ten euros. Passers-by and residents of the Floridsdorf market are shocked: "These are luxury prices. Who can afford that?", rages "Krone" reader Alfred Haberl.
No upper price limits
How is that possible? At the Viennese markets, every stall operator can basically charge whatever they want. "There are no price caps. We had talks about this, but the Ministry of Economic Affairs rejects it," says Alexander Hengl, spokesperson for the market office.
"The traders are also suffering from the high personnel and energy costs. If you want foreign grapes in April, you pay more than for domestic grapes in the fall," says Dietmar Schwingenschrot from the Chamber of Commerce, defending the traders.
Grapes from South Africa, strawberries from Hungary
Most grapes currently come from Peru (by ship) or South Africa (by plane), strawberries from Hungary or Italy, says Hengl. "Unfortunately, the first goods are always priced in gold. They are also expensive to buy. It's really bad with apricots, for example," says the market office spokesperson.
As soon as Austrian fruit and vegetables are available, imported products become less interesting - and cheaper. Hengl believes that market traders need not shy away from comparing prices with supermarkets. However, a quick inspection of the Krone market in Döbling shows that fruit is cheaper on average in supermarkets. Only local organic strawberries came to almost ten euros per kilo in one case.
Prices have risen across Europe. In a European comparison, however, Austria is below the average of the EU and EURO member states in terms of the index for the development of food prices and also for fruit and vegetables in recent years.
Ein Sprecher des Wirtschaftsministeriums
Internal market as an explanation
The Ministry of Economic Affairs explains why politicians do not want to impose upper limits on market drivers as follows: "We live in the European internal market. Upper price limits would mean that products would not be offered in Austria, but would end up in other member states." It is important that the price labeling fits locally, everything else is decided by the customer.
The Market Office is responsible for price labeling. And that also works. There are currently no complaints about goods being incorrectly labeled at the markets in Vienna.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.