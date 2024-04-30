Environment Week
Vorarlberg all about prevention
This year's Vorarlberg Environment Week aims to raise awareness of reduction - numerous campaigns and events are planned.
From June 1 to 9, the whole of Vorarlberg will once again be transformed into a scene of rethinking and action - at least that is the wish of those responsible for the annual Environment Week. This year's motto is "Re-Duce" - everything revolves around prevention.
"The Environment Week has impressively demonstrated time and time again that each and every individual can make an important contribution to environmental protection through conscious action. And that can also be done by doing without," explained Andrea Kaufmann, President of the municipal association. Numerous events and campaigns are intended to raise awareness of the fact that you don't even have to think about recycling and waste disposal if you do without from the outset.
Networking platform
Repair cafés, upcycling workshops and informative lectures are intended to inspire people to rethink their consumption and become more conscious overall. This starts with avoiding car journeys and extends to borrowing books or media from the library and choosing the food that ends up on your plate. The Environment Week also sees itself as a platform for networking. More information about the program can be found at www.umweltv.at
