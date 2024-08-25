Vorteilswelt
Lower Austria

Come vacation time, come bike

Nachrichten
25.08.2024 00:01

The cool wind in your hair. The beauty of the passing landscape. Only your own panting disturbs the boundless idyll. Sounds tempting? Then get in the saddle and head to Lower Austria, where six finely curated cycle discovery tours await you. 

A small, fine hotel, a hidden gem of an inn, an undiscovered gem. We reveal the insider tips that only locals know or good local friends recommend. Get cycling - from one new favorite spot to the next!

Cool rivers, wild streams and picturesque bathing lakes make for refreshing stops along the Ybbstal Cycle Path. A unique tour that leads through untouched nature and past real refreshment spots.

On the Ybbstal Cycle Path (Bild: Josef Wittibschlager)
On the Ybbstal Cycle Path
(Bild: Josef Wittibschlager)

If the terms flow trails, jumplines or downhill don't make you frown, then the Wexl Trails are perfect for you. Adrenaline, action and freedom are the order of the day here. But it's not just the adventurous downhill trails where you can experience the real limits.

Wexl Trails (Bild: © Niederösterreich Werbung/ Ian Ehm)
Wexl Trails
(Bild: © Niederösterreich Werbung/ Ian Ehm)

The Iron Curtain Trail not only trains your fitness, but also your understanding of history. Cycle past old armored roads, border fences and historic bunkers to experience the remains of the Iron Curtain. Our discovery tour through the inspiring Vienna Woods sheds light on a completely different aspect of history.

Blockheide Nature Park (Bild: (c) Niederösterreich Werbung / Franziska Consolati)
Blockheide Nature Park
(Bild: (c) Niederösterreich Werbung / Franziska Consolati)

Where the nobility once lived in their castles, the Klöster Kaiser Künstler Tour takes you from one art and cultural highlight to the next. While cycling, you can experience artistic intelligence - from modern to classical - and let yourself be guided by the inspiration of the landscape.

Freigut Thallern on the Klöster Kaiser Künstler Tour. (Bild: (c) Niederösterreich Werbung/ www.tomasslavik.cz)
Freigut Thallern on the Klöster Kaiser Künstler Tour.
(Bild: (c) Niederösterreich Werbung/ www.tomasslavik.cz)

Around Retz, wine lives in small, idyllic cottages and awaits thirsty cyclists. The rallies around Retz are like a satnav that guides you along the vineyards through the most beautiful cellar lanes.

Zipf Mailberg cellar lane (Bild: © Niederösterreich Werbung/Romeo Felsenreich)
Zipf Mailberg cellar lane
(Bild: © Niederösterreich Werbung/Romeo Felsenreich)

"Fill up on energy, please" is the motto on the Danube Cycle Path, where the most beautiful places to recharge your batteries await you right by the water. If you cycle along here, you will get to know your best spirits.

Danube cycle path with a view of Weitenegg. (Bild: © Niederösterreich Werbung/ Franziska Consolati)
Danube cycle path with a view of Weitenegg.
(Bild: © Niederösterreich Werbung/ Franziska Consolati)

Let yourself be inspired
Order "Der weite Landguide" free of charge or download it HERE and find out where to find the most beautiful cycle tours in Lower Austria. 

Brochure - order or download free of charge

Are you planning your cycling vacation or cycling tour in Lower Austria? Our team will be happy to help you!

Phone: 02742/9000-9000
E-mail: info@noe.co.at
Website: niederoesterreich.at/entdeckertouren-rad

